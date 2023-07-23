Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, said winning the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India and winning a Test series in Australia are “two very achievable goals” for Babar Azam and his men.

Pakistan have only won the 50-over World Cup once, which was back in 1992 when Imran Khan was captain.

As for winning a Test series in Australia, Pakistan have not been able to accomplish this feat.

Nonetheless, Arthur feels that the men in green have what it takes to achieve both milestones.

“The goal is to win the World Cup. The second one would be to go to Australia and win a Test series. I was lucky enough to experience that with South Africa, and there’s nothing better. Those are two very achievable goals,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka and hold a 1-0 lead after triumphing by four wickets in the first Test in Galle.

The second Test will be played in Colombo and begin on July 24.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

