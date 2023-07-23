Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi said he recalled asking why opening batsman Fakhar Zaman’s name was missing from the list of players initially in contention to be picked for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in January 2023.

Afridi was the interim chief selector at the time and remembered how he was told that Zaman’s performances were not up to scratch.

On top of that, he was informed that the 33-year-old’s fitness levels were an issue.

In the span of two days, Afridi had the Mardan native undergo a fitness test and deemed him fit enough to be eligible for selection.

Ultimately, Zaman was picked for the series and amassed 157 runs in three matches, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.33.

“When I became the chief selector, I talked about Fakhar. Fakhar’s name was missing from the list which I got from management. Everyone was involved in that decision,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I asked where is Fakhar? They said Fakhar has no performances and there is an issue with his fitness, so that is why they were not interested. After two days, I took his fitness test. I found him to be fit, so I considered him.”

Pakistan are now playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka and hold a 1-0 lead after claiming a four-wicket win in the first Test in Galle.

The second Test will get underway on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

