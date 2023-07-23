Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Haroon Rasheed, the Pakistan chief selector, has made it clear that there is still a chance for spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim to make an ODI comeback.

Imad hasn’t played ODI cricket since November 2020, but has remained active in domestic cricket.

That said, Rasheed said the 34-year-old needs to show he can bowl for 10 overs, field for 50 overs.

He must also improve his fitness and the selectors need to assess whether he will fit into the squad, the chief selector added.

“Imad hasn’t played ODI cricket for two and a half years so we need to assess things gradually and fit in players accordingly,” Rasheed was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

“If Imad can work on his fitness, bowl ten overs and field for 50 overs then he could be considered. He has been playing franchise cricket in the last few years and we need to keep all these factors in mind.”

Pakistan are now in the midst of a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where they hold a 1-0 lead after winning the first Test by four wickets.

The second Test will begin on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

