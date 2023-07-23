Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, said top order power-hitter Mohammad Haris is an “unbelievable” batsman.

Haris is one of the rising stars in Pakistan cricket and has repeatedly shown why he is an exciting talent with a big future ahead of him.

In the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), he played for the Peshawar Zalmi and amassed 350 runs in 12 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

The 22-year-old subsequently played for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Having watched the Peshawar native batting, Arthur admitted he likes what he has seen so far.

“I watched him bat, and he’s unbelievable,” the 55-year-old was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Haris was not picked for Pakistan’s ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where they hold a 1-0 lead after winning the first Test in Galle by four wickets.

The second Test will take place in Colombo and begin on July 24.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

