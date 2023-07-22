Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Nadeem Omar, the owner of the Quetta Gladiators, has refused to throw Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed out of the team following a few disappointing seasons in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Gladiators haven’t made it to the PSL final since they won the tournament in 2019.

In PSL 8, which took place earlier in 2023, the franchise finished at the bottom of the points table as they only won three out of the 10 games they played.

Even though the Gladiators have been through some tough times, Omar reiterated that Sarfaraz isn’t going anywhere.

“Sarfaraz is a very good human and a cricketer. Recently, he proved himself during the Test series against New Zealand. We can’t throw him out just because people are saying,” he told GeoSuper.tv.

“He is our trademark and Quetta will never leave him. We have time till [the] next PSL, we will sit with Sarfaraz and discuss.”

Sarfaraz is currently in action for Pakistan as he made scores of 17 and 1 in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, which the men in green won by four wickets.

The second Test will begin on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

