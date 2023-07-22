Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Abdullah Shafique, the Pakistan opener, said captain Babar Azam is “next level” as he never ceases to amaze people with his performances.

Azam has continued to perform at a high level for the last couple of years and is the reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

Since the Lahore-born cricketer is only 28 years old, Shafique said everyone can still keep learning from him as he will continue to shine for many years to come.

“This is next level stuff and something all of us can and continue to learn from him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Both Azam and Shafique were involved in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, which Pakistan won by four wickets. The former made scores of 13 and 24, while the latter mustered 19 and 8.

The second Test will get underway on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Question mark over him, Ramiz Raja singles out Pakistan player who needs to make some changes

What are your thoughts on Abdullah Shafique? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Abdullah Shafique? He is really good! 1811 ( 80.56 % ) He is ok! 321 ( 14.28 % ) He is overrated! 116 ( 5.16 % )

Like this: Like Loading...