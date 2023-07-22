Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Simon Doull, the former New Zealand fast bowler, has called on Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan to play a fearless brand of cricket and not be afraid of getting out as he is “too good a player to ever be dropped”.

Rizwan is Pakistan’s first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman in limited overs cricket, but there seems to be a changing pattern in Test cricket as Sarfaraz Ahmed appears to have overtaken him as the first-choice option.

Nonetheless, the 31-year-old from Peshawar is still very much in Pakistan’s plans for the future, which is why Doull wants him to play with full freedom.

“You’re too good a player to ever be dropped,” the renowned cricket commentator said in an interview with respected journalist Saj Sadiq as quoted by Cricwick.

Rizwan is currently part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but he wasn’t included in the playing XI for the first Test in Galle, which Pakistan won by four wickets.

The second Test will be played in Colombo and begin on July 24.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

