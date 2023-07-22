Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, admitted that aggressive top order power-hitter Saim Ayub has been “dominating” as of late.

Azam got to see Ayub in action with his own eyes during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as both of them played for the Peshawar Zalmi.

The 21-year-old rising star amassed 341 runs in 12 matches, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

He was then picked for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Knowing how destructive Ayub can be, Azam wished him all the best going forward and hopes he continues his dominant streak.

“He is dominating and I wish him good luck for the future,” the 28-year-old was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Azam is now leading Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka and scored 13 and 24 in the first Test in Galle, which the men in green won by four wickets.

The second Test will begin on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

