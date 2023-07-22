Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, believes “there is a question mark” hanging over fast bowler Haris Rauf.

He attributed this to the fact that the 29-year-old “isn’t as effective as a length bowler”.

Instead, Ramiz feels that Rauf should look to bowl “good yorkers” or have a “good change of pace” that will cause problems for opposition batsmen.

“There is a question mark hovering over Haris Rauf, and I think it’s because he isn’t as effective as a length bowler. He either bowls good yorkers or has a good change of pace,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Rauf was not picked for Pakistan’s ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka, in which they hold a 1-0 lead after winning the first Test in Galle by four wickets.

The second Test will get underway on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: I didn’t like his body language, Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf glad he got high-profile India batsman out

What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! 2586 ( 64.73 % ) He is ok! 866 ( 21.68 % ) He is overrated! 543 ( 13.59 % )

Like this: Like Loading...