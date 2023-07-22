Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, believes “there is a question mark” hanging over fast bowler Haris Rauf.
He attributed this to the fact that the 29-year-old “isn’t as effective as a length bowler”.
Instead, Ramiz feels that Rauf should look to bowl “good yorkers” or have a “good change of pace” that will cause problems for opposition batsmen.
“There is a question mark hovering over Haris Rauf, and I think it’s because he isn’t as effective as a length bowler. He either bowls good yorkers or has a good change of pace,” he said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Rauf was not picked for Pakistan’s ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka, in which they hold a 1-0 lead after winning the first Test in Galle by four wickets.
The second Test will get underway on July 24 in Colombo.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
