Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Haris Rauf, the Pakistan fast bowler, said he enjoyed getting India captain Rohit Sharma out during the 2022 T20 World Cup as he didn’t like his body language.

Rauf dismissed Rohit for four runs before also getting Suryakumar Yadav out for 15.

However, even though he finished with figures of 2-36 off his four overs, India emerged victorious via a thrilling last-ball win.

Despite this, Rauf admitted that it was a great moment for him when he sent Rohit packing.

“In the recent T20 World Cup against India, I got the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav,” the 29-year-old told Cricwick.

“When I saw Rohit Sharma during the national anthem, I said to myself that I have to get his wicket and when I saw him, he looked quite intimidating and different. His body language and all that, I didn’t like it. So I said to myself that if I get his wicket, I’ll enjoy it a lot. Allah did it for me, but I made the effort.”

Rauf was not picked for Pakistan’s ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they lead 1-0 after winning the first Test in Galle by four wickets.

The second Test will begin on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He will be picked soon, Haroon Rasheed confirms uncapped Pakistan bowler will be playing international cricket

What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Haris Rauf? He is really good! 2586 ( 64.73 % ) He is ok! 866 ( 21.68 % ) He is overrated! 543 ( 13.59 % )

Like this: Like Loading...