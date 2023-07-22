Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Haroon Rasheed, the Pakistan chief selector, has confirmed that uncapped fast bowler Abbas Afridi will be selected in the national team in the near future.

He outlined plans to “slowly and gradually” utilise the 22-year-old, who was a standout performer in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Afridi finished as the highest wicket-taker in PSL 8 with 23 wickets in 11 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 16.17 and an economy rate of 9.45.

Impressed with the youngster, Rasheed sees a spot in the Pakistan team with his name on it.

“We will slowly and gradually involve him,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan are currently playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka and hold a 1-0 lead after claiming a four-wicket win in the first Test in Galle.

The second Test will get underway on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He must be considered for selection, Kamran Akmal wants rapid Pakistan bowler in the mix again

What are your thoughts on Abbas Afridi? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Abbas Afridi? He is really good! 0 ( 0 % ) He is ok! 1 ( 100 % ) He is overrated! 0 ( 0 % )

Like this: Like Loading...