Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Kamran Akmal, the former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman, said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir “should definitely” be considered for selection.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020, but has hinted on a few occasions that he may consider coming back to represent the men in green.

While nothing concrete has happened, Akmal still feels that the national selectors should keep the 31-year-old at the back of their minds should he decide to come out of retirement in the future.

“We should definitely consider him (Amir),” he said on Events & Happenings Sports’ Youtube channel as quoted by Cricwick.

Pakistan are currently playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka and hold a 1-0 lead after winning the first Test in Galle by four wickets.

The second Test will begin on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

