Mohammad Yousuf, the former batting coach, said Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf needed “some fine cricket tuning” to fix a few flaws in his game.

Ashraf is seen as one of the best all-rounders in the country and proved that during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played for Islamabad United.

He amassed 215 runs in 11 games, which included a top score of 51 not out, at an average of 35.83 and a strike-rate of 149.30.

In regards to his bowling, the 29-year-old from Kasur took eight wickets at an average of 42.75 and an economy rate of 9.50.

He subsequently featured in Pakistan’s limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“When I worked with Faheem in the academy – my strategy was to provide him some fine cricket tuning that he needed at that point,” Yousuf told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka and lead 1-0 after winning the first Test in Galle by four wickets.

The second Test will take place in Colombo and begin on July 24.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

