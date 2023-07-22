Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shaheen Shah Afridi, the Pakistan fast bowler, said he enjoyed watching Shahid Afridi bat as he played an aggressive style of cricket.

Shahid is known for being one of Pakistan’s greatest attacking batsmen and among the top ball strikers the country has ever produced.

He featured in 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries and eight fifties, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

The 43-year-old also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six hundreds and 39 half-centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.

He also represented the men in green in 99 T20Is and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92 and a strike-rate of 150. Along with that, he also picked up 98 wickets at an average of 24.44 and an economy rate of 6.63.

“I have enjoyed Lala’s batting,” Shaheen was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 23-year-old is currently playing for Pakistan in their ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka and took five wickets in total in the first Test in Galle, which the men in green won by four wickets.

The second Test will be held in Colombo and begin on July 24.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He needed some fine tuning, Mohammad Yousuf had strategy to help Pakistan player seen as one of the best all-rounders in the country

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 29196 ( 19.19 % ) Waqar Younis 2986 ( 1.96 % ) Javed Miandad 8820 ( 5.8 % ) Shahid Afridi 41714 ( 27.42 % ) Imran Khan 30178 ( 19.83 % ) Zaheer Abbas 3250 ( 2.14 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 3385 ( 2.22 % ) Hanif Mohammad 580 ( 0.38 % ) Younis Khan 5390 ( 3.54 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 3348 ( 2.2 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 9333 ( 6.13 % ) Saeed Anwar 10742 ( 7.06 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 1140 ( 0.75 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2086 ( 1.37 % )

Like this: Like Loading...