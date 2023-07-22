Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rashid Latif said it has become normal for Pakistan captain Babar Azam to score centuries as he has done it countless times.

To date, Azam has made nine Test hundreds, 18 ODI centuries and three T20I hundreds.

His most recent century came in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he amassed 276 runs at an average of 55.20.

“We’ve witnessed him scoring countless centuries before our very eyes,” Latif was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is now captaining Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka and made scores of 13 and 24 in the first Test in Galle, which the men in green won by four wickets.

The second Test will get underway on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

