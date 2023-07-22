Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shahid Afridi, the former interim chief selector, has warned Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan to improve his bowling or it may cost him his place in the national team.

The 24-year-old is coming off a disappointing performance in the limited overs series against New Zealand, where he failed to have a major impact in both the T20Is and ODIs.

Shadab took three wickets in the five-match T20I series at an average of 48 and an economy rate of 9.60.

He then proceeded to claim three wickets in three ODIs at an average of 56.

Even though Shadab is Pakistan’s vice-captain in the limited overs formats, Afridi noted that his bowling has to get better if he is to avoid any possibility of losing his place in the side.

“In the end, Shadab’s performance is what matters most and he should strive to improve his bowling to secure his spot in the squad,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka and hold a 1-0 lead after triumphing by four wickets in the first Test in Galle.

The second Test will get underway on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

