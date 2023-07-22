Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Amir, the left-arm fast bowler, has branded spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan as the best limited overs cricketer in Pakistan.

Shadab is Pakistan’s vice-captain in white-ball cricket and recently represented the men in green in their series against New Zealand.

The 24-year-old from Mianwali took three wickets in five T20Is at an average of 48 and an economy rate of 9.60.

He then finished with three wickets in three ODIs at an average of 56.

Despite not being in his best form during the series, Amir still believes that Shadab is the number one limited overs player in the country.

“Best white-ball cricketer in Pakistan. Performance can go up and down. Every player goes through it. Keep working hard brother,” Amir said on Twitter.

Pakistan are now playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka and hold a 1-0 lead after winning the first Test in Galle by four wickets.

The second Test will start on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Immense potential, Haroon Rasheed believes the sky’s the limit for 23-year-old Pakistan cricketer

What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shadab Khan? He is really good! 243 ( 76.9 % ) He is ok! 54 ( 17.09 % ) He is overrated! 19 ( 6.01 % )

Like this: Like Loading...