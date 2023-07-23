Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi has advised spinner Shadab Khan to let his batting “take a back seat” as his bowling should be the priority.

Shadab wasn’t at his usual best in Pakistan’s limited overs series against New Zealand earlier this year as he took three wickets in five T20Is at an average of 48 and an economy rate of 9.60.

The 24-year-old followed that up with three wickets in three ODIs at an average of 56.

Knowing how important his role is as a spinner, Afridi urged the Mianwali native to focus on his bowling in order to ensure it is up to the mark.

“As a batsman, he should take a back seat,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shadab wasn’t picked for Pakistan’s ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they lead 1-0 after securing a four-wicket win in the first Test in Galle.

The second Test will start on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

