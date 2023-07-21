Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Haroon Rasheed, the Pakistan chief selector, said the sky is the limit for opening batsman Abdullah Shafique as he “possesses immense potential”.
Shafique has become Pakistan’s go-to opener in Test cricket following a string of strong performances.
The 23-year-old has featured in 13 Tests to date and scored 1,019 runs, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 44.30.
Having enjoyed a strong start thus far, Rasheed feels there is nothing stopping the Sialkot-born batsman from going on to have a stellar international career.
“Abdullah Shafique possesses immense potential,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Shafique is currently playing in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka and made scores of 19 and 8 in the first Test in Galle, which Pakistan won by four wickets.
The second Test will start on July 24 in Colombo.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He’s done well, Misbah-ul-Haq enjoying the performances of 22-year-old Pakistan six-hitting powerhouse