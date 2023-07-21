Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Haroon Rasheed, the Pakistan chief selector, said the sky is the limit for opening batsman Abdullah Shafique as he “possesses immense potential”.

Shafique has become Pakistan’s go-to opener in Test cricket following a string of strong performances.

The 23-year-old has featured in 13 Tests to date and scored 1,019 runs, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 44.30.

Having enjoyed a strong start thus far, Rasheed feels there is nothing stopping the Sialkot-born batsman from going on to have a stellar international career.

“Abdullah Shafique possesses immense potential,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shafique is currently playing in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka and made scores of 19 and 8 in the first Test in Galle, which Pakistan won by four wickets.

The second Test will start on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

