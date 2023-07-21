Immense potential, Haroon Rasheed believes the sky’s the limit for 23-year-old Pakistan cricketer

Haroon Rasheed said Pakistan opening batsman Abdullah Shafique has immense potential

Haroon Rasheed: “Abdullah Shafique possesses immense potential”

Haroon Rasheed, the Pakistan chief selector, said the sky is the limit for opening batsman Abdullah Shafique as he “possesses immense potential”.

Shafique has become Pakistan’s go-to opener in Test cricket following a string of strong performances.

The 23-year-old has featured in 13 Tests to date and scored 1,019 runs, which includes three centuries and four fifties, at an average of 44.30.

Having enjoyed a strong start thus far, Rasheed feels there is nothing stopping the Sialkot-born batsman from going on to have a stellar international career.

“Abdullah Shafique possesses immense potential,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shafique is currently playing in Pakistan’s two-Test series against Sri Lanka and made scores of 19 and 8 in the first Test in Galle, which Pakistan won by four wickets.

The second Test will start on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

What are your thoughts on Abdullah Shafique?
