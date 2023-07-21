Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ihsanullah, the fast rising pace bowler, said there is no doubt in his mind that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is the best batsman in the world.

Azam has scored runs for the men in green regularly in all three formats and the is reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

Given how successful he has been, how well he protects his wicket, and the plethora of records he has already broken, Ihsanullah admitted that it was a great feeling when he got the 28-year-old out in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“He is [the] world number one batsman, so to get him out was a great feeling,” the 20-year-old from Matta told Cricwick.

Ihsanullah was brilliant during PSL 8 as he took 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

He subsequently represented Pakistan in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Pakistan are now taking on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series and hold a 1-0 lead after winning the first Test in Galle by four wickets.

The second Test will start on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

