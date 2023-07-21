Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, said there is no doubt in his mind that Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of the best fast bowlers in the country.
Afridi has established himself as a lethal force, especially considering he can hit speeds of 150 kph, swing the ball both ways, and extract extra bounce due to his height.
In the recent white-ball series against New Zealand, he took six wickets in five T20Is at an average of 26.16 and an economy rate of 8.72.
He followed that up with eight wickets in four ODIs against the Black Caps at an average of 24.50.
“Everyone knows he is one of the best bowlers in Pakistan,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Both players are now featuring in Pakistan’s ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where the men in green hold a 1-0 lead after securing a four-wicket win in the first Test in Galle.
Azam made scores of 13 and 24, while Afridi finished with a total of five wickets.
The second Test will begin on July 24 in Colombo.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
