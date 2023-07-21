Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, said there is no doubt in his mind that Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of the best fast bowlers in the country.

Afridi has established himself as a lethal force, especially considering he can hit speeds of 150 kph, swing the ball both ways, and extract extra bounce due to his height.

In the recent white-ball series against New Zealand, he took six wickets in five T20Is at an average of 26.16 and an economy rate of 8.72.

He followed that up with eight wickets in four ODIs against the Black Caps at an average of 24.50.

“Everyone knows he is one of the best bowlers in Pakistan,” Azam was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Both players are now featuring in Pakistan’s ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka, where the men in green hold a 1-0 lead after securing a four-wicket win in the first Test in Galle.

Azam made scores of 13 and 24, while Afridi finished with a total of five wickets.

The second Test will begin on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: World number one for sure, Ihsanullah on Pakistan batsman who is difficult to dismiss

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48889 ( 12.07 % ) Babar Azam 307912 ( 75.99 % ) Steve Smith 6996 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8861 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 72 ( 0.02 % ) Kane Williamson 14059 ( 3.47 % ) Joe Root 3112 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2930 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1306 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2802 ( 0.69 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1322 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3669 ( 0.91 % ) Kagiso Rabada 804 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2449 ( 0.6 % )

Like this: Like Loading...