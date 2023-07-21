Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Haroon Rasheed, the Pakistan chief selector, said the current pace attack better watch out for Abbas Afridi as he “is competing” with them.

The 22-year-old was brilliant during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played for the Multan Sultans.

He finished as the top wicket-taker in the tournament with 23 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 16.17 and an economy rate of 9.45.

Considering how well he did, Rasheed feels that it could only be a matter of time before he is representing the men in green.

“He is competing with the current proven fast bowlers,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan are currently playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they lead 1-0 after winning the first Test in Galle by four wickets.

The second Test will begin on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

