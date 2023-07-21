Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said he doesn’t understand the logic behind not picking fast bowler Ihsanullah.

The 20-year-old wowed everyone with his performance in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was clocked bowling at speeds of 152 kph.

He ended up finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker in PSL 8 with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Following that, he was immediately called up to the Pakistan team and featured in the white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

However, the fact that he only played one T20I and one ODI against the Black Caps was something that baffled Ramiz as he noted the Matta native is brimming with potential that should be unleashed for the entire international cricketing community to see.

“I fail to understand the logic behind keeping Ihsanullah out of the lineup and pushing him so far back that he may not even get a chance to play,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Ihsanullah has not been picked for Pakistan’s ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which they lead 1-0 after winning the first Test in Galle by four wickets.

The second Test will get underway on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated!

