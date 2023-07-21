Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Ramiz Raja has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), accusing them of trying to cause a rift between the national team players.

While he didn’t provide any more details or any evidence to support this claim, he called them out for causing problems at a time when the men in green have a busy schedule ahead of them, which includes major tournaments like the 2023 Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

A former PCB chairman, Ramiz further added that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is intent on giving chances to players who could benefit the team. Whoever grabs the opportunity and performs well, the 28-year-old wants them to be given a longer run in order to prove their worth.

“PCB administration is trying to sow the seed of discord among the players,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Babar Azam believes that every player should have the opportunity to be a part of the team and those who perform well should be given a chance.”

Pakistan are now taking on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series and hold a 1-0 lead after securing a four-wicket win in the first Test in Galle.

The second Test will begin on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

