Misbah-ul-Haq, the former Pakistan head coach, admitted that he likes what he has seen from powerful top order batsman Mohammad Haris so far.

Haris is considered to be among the top batting prospects in the country and possesses an immense of firepower in his arsenal.

The 22-year-old was brilliant for the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), racking up 350 runs in 12 matches, which included two fifties, at an average of 31.81 and a strike-rate of 186.17.

He then proceeded to play for Pakistan in their white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“[Mohammad] Haris has also given good performances,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now facing Sri Lanka in a two-Test series and hold a 1-0 lead after winning the first Test in Galle by four wickets.

The second Test will begin on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

