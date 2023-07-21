Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imran Khan, the former Pakistan Prime Minister, said current skipper Babar Azam has all the potential in the world and sees him surpassing everyone.

Despite only being 28 years old, Azam has already broken numerous records and has established himself as one of the best batsmen in the world.

In the recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, the Lahore native accumulated 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

Having seen the star batsman in action, Imran admitted that he has a special future ahead of him.

“He has the potential to go ahead of everyone,” the 1992 World Cup-winning captain was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are currently playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka and lead 1-0 after winning the first Test in Galle by four wickets.

After making 13 and 24 in that match, Azam will have his eyes set on a big score and securing a 2-0 series win in the second Test, which will start on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

