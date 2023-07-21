Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Yousuf, the legendary Pakistan cricketer, said he likes how wicketkeeper-batsman Haseebullah Khan “plays freely”.

The former national team batting coach added that the 20-year-old’s fitness is pretty good and he has been a solid performer in domestic cricket.

Habseebullah recently played for the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he accumulated 99 runs in seven matches, which included a top score of 50, at an average of 19.80 and a strike-rate of 147.76.

“He plays freely, he’s quite fit as he is a wicketkeeper-batsman,” Yousuf told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now facing Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series and lead 1-0 after claiming a four-wicket win in the first Test in Galle.

They will now be looking to secure a 2-0 series whitewash in the second Test, which gets underway on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

