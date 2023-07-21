Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imam-ul-Haq, the Pakistan opening batsman, said South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada, Australia’s Pat Cummins and New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson are all bowlers who have “express pace”.

He noted that all the other fast bowlers he goes up against are not as difficult to play since he faces bowlers who consistently hit 140 kph in the nets.

“Playing fast bowlers in the nets helps a lot since it makes things easier for us in international cricket. During international matches, we only face express pace when Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins or Lockie Ferguson are bowling. However, in the nets, we face bowlers bowling at 140kph on a daily basis,” the 27-year-old nephew of legendary Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq told Geo News as quoted by Cricwick.

Imam is currently representing Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

He made scores of 1 and 50 not out in the first Test in Galle, which Pakistan won by four wickets.

The second Test will begin on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Could get a Test spot, Kamran Akmal backs Pakistan player to return even though he’s not playing first-class cricket

What are your thoughts on Imam-ul-Haq? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Imam-ul-Haq? He is really good! 1007 ( 65.35 % ) He is ok! 382 ( 24.79 % ) He is overrated! 152 ( 9.86 % )

Like this: Like Loading...