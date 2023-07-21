Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wahab Riaz, the veteran seamer, said it is good to see powerful middle order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed scoring runs after a long time.

In the recent limited overs series against New Zealand, the 32-year-old was in destructive form as he struck 129 runs in five T20Is, which included a top score of 60, at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 195.45.

Iftikhar, who hails from Peshawar, then proceeded to make 122 runs in two ODIs, which included a top score of 94 not out, at an average of 122 and a strike-rate of 129.78.

“After a long time he’s back to scoring runs,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan will are now taking on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, but Wahab and Iftikhar were not picked in the team.

The men in green won the first Test in Galle by four wickets and will be looking to wrap up a 2-0 series win in the second Test, which begins on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

