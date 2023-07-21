Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Nasser Hussain, the former England captain, said Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is “one of the greatest players in world cricket”.

Azam has been scoring runs regularly for the men in green in all three formats over the past few years.

His consistency has won him plenty of praise and earned him the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award for 2022.

In Pakistan’s most recent assignment, which was a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, the 28-year-old amassed 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

“Babar Azam is one of the great players in world cricket,” Hussain was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam is now leading Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

He made scores of 13 and 24 in the first Test in Galle, which Pakistan won by four wickets.

The second Test will begin on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

