Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Usman Qadir, the son of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, said he is transforming himself into an all-rounder in order to become more valuable.

The 29-year-old previously got picked regularly in the national team, but his chances have begun drying up to the point where he last played international cricket in September 2022.

Qadir did feature in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took three wickets in three matches at an average of 36 and an economy rate of 10.80.

Knowing that spin itself may not be enough to earn him a recall to the national team, he has decided to focus on other aspects of his game in order to become a greater asset.

“The status of an all-rounder in today’s cricket is very valuable, and I am working quite hard on my batting. In the near future, you will see the positive result of my hard work,” Qadir was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now involved in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will conclude on July 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

