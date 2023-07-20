Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Abbas, the veteran fast bowler, said he was disappointed when the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) didn’t pick him for the recent home season.

He felt that he deserved to play in the three-Test series against England in December 2022 as he had taken plenty of wickets on home soil, including 20 which came in the span of four or five games.

While he was sad not to get recalled, the 33-year-old from Sialkot said it has encouraged him to work even harder and prove to the selectors that he belongs in the national team.

“I was a little bit sad when England went to Pakistan. I took 50 wickets in here; I took 20 wickets in four-five games in Pakistan, I took two fifers in Pakistan, and even after that, they (PCB) didn’t pick me,” he told BBC Radio as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“I was a little sad, but this is part of life and cricket. These things are not in your hand. What you can do is work even harder, and if you perform well, then your time shall come. I will try my best, and I hope my time will also come.”

Abbas has been left out of the side for the ongoing two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, which will conclude on July 28.

In order to try and get himself back on the selectors’ radar, he has been playing county cricket for Hampshire in England.

In the 10 County Championship games he has played, which includes Hampshire’s ongoing fixture against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, he has taken 33 wickets at an average of 21.90.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

