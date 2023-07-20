Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket captain, said everyone should appreciate attacking top order batsman Saim Ayub as he is the real deal.

Ayub showcased his brilliant power-hitting skills while playing alongside Azam for the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 21-year-old, who was born in Karachi, scored 341 runs in 12 matches, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

Based on his performances in PSL 8, Ayub was quickly added to the Pakistan team for the limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“Saim Ayub has to be appreciated,” Azam was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Azam is now leading Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

The men in green won the first Test by four wickets and will be looking to complete a 2-0 whitewash in the second Test, which will take place in Colombo from July 24 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

