Saim Ayub said Pakistan captain Babar Azam taught him how to “go about my batting” to ensure he makes full use of the chances he is given.

Ayub played under Azam’s captaincy for the Peshawar Zalmi in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In PSL 8, he accumulated 341 runs in 12 matches, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

The 21-year-old was immediately picked in the national team and featured in both the T20I series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“Batting is something which anyone can do, but he [Babar] taught me how to go about my batting,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“You know, one can still make runs despite not putting much effort or planning but what Babar taught me was how to read the game, how to understand the situation and how to plan your innings, which was very helpful.”

Pakistan are now facing Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which will take place until July 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

