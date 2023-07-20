Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Simon Doull, the former New Zealand seamer, applauded Pakistan pace sensation Ihsanullah for being able to hit speeds of 145 to 150 kph when bowling on slow pitches.

The 20-year-old stole the spotlight during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

He subsequently got the chance to play for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

However, Doull acknowledged that being able to bowl up to 150 kph on docile pitches is no easy feat.

“To still be able to reach 145-150 kph on really docile, slow surfaces, I was most impressed with Ihsanullah and what he’s got to offer,” he said in a video posted by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Ihsanullah was not picked for Pakistan’s ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan won the first Test by four wickets and will be looking to complete a 2-0 series win in the second Test, which begins on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Better appreciate him, Babar Azam believes attacking Pakistan batsman is the real deal

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! 1954 ( 68.78 % ) He is ok! 611 ( 21.51 % ) He is overrated! 276 ( 9.71 % )

Like this: Like Loading...