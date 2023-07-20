Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the Pakistan cricket captain, has said he will never be overconfident as that is a big no-no for him.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent performer for the last couple of years across all three formats.

Despite being the reigning ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year, the 28-year-old from Lahore insisted that he will always stay humble and work hard to do his best.

“You should always be positive but it is important not to be overconfident. I always try to remain humble as I know where I have come from,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Azam is currently captaining Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

He made scores of 13 and 24 in the first Test in Galle, which Pakistan won by four wickets.

The second Test will get underway on July 24 in Colombo.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

