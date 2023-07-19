Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shahid Afridi, the legendary all-rounder, insisted that he has “never criticised” Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer in all three formats despite having the pressure of leading the side constantly weighing down on his shoulders.

The 28-year-old has regularly been the target of criticism, whether it be for his style of captaincy or his low strike-rate while opening the batting for the men in green in T20Is.

However, Afridi made it clear that he always roots for the Lahore-born cricketer and wants him to keep succeeding.

“I have never criticised Babar,” he told Sports Yaari as quoted by Cricwick.

Azam is currently captaining Pakistan in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held until July 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

