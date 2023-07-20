Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Fakhar Zaman said he is really impressed with the “range of shots” fellow Pakistan top order batsman Saim Ayub possesses.

The 21-year-old shot to stardom during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he amassed 341 runs in 12 matches for the Peshawar Zalmi, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 28.41 and a strike-rate of 165.53.

Due to his consistent performances in PSL 8, he was fast-tracked into the national team and featured in the white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

“His range of shots is really good,” Zaman was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s current assignment is a two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

They won the first Test by four wickets in Galle and will now be aiming to secure a 2-0 series win in the second Test, which will get underway on July 24 in Galle.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

