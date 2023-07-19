Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imad Wasim, the Pakistan spinner, said he “was never out of form” as he was always good to go whenever the national team needed him.

Imad was recently recalled following his outstanding performance while captaining the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In PSL 8, he scored 404 runs in 10 matches, which included three fifties, at an average of 134.66 and a strike-rate of 170.46.

He also took nine wickets at an average of 28.22 and an economy rate of 7.93.

The 34-year-old subsequently played in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and amassed 95 runs, which included a top score of 64 not out, at an average of 47.50 and a strike-rate of 98.95.

He also claimed two wickets at an average of 20.50 and an economy rate of 5.12.

In the New Zealand T20I series that followed, Imad inflicted a lot of damage with the ball, snapping up eight wickets in five matches at an average of 10.37 and an economy rate of 5.92.

“I have always said I was in form, I was never out of form,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan are now taking on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which will conclude on July 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

