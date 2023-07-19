Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Azhar Mahmood, the head coach of Islamabad United, said he sees pace bowler Ihsanullah playing for Pakistan “for the next 10 years”.

The 20-year-old from Matta in Swat District rose to prominence during the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he picked up 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Having enjoyed a sublime campaign in PSL 8, where he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker, Ihsanullah was quickly called up to the Pakistan team for their limited overs series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Seeing the youngster’s rapid rise to stardom, Mahmood conceded that he has what it takes to become a permanent member of the pace attack for a long time to come.

“The guy can play for Pakistan for the next 10 years,” the former Pakistan bowling coach was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan are now playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but Ihsanullah was not included in the squad.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

What are your thoughts on Ihsanullah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated!

