Rashid Latif, the former wicketkeeper-batsman, admitted he is stumped by the fact that people are still criticising Pakistan captain Babar Azam even when he scores runs.

He questioned whether the 28-year-old has to “start whacking his critics with his bat to make his point” as it seems performances alone are not enough to silence them.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorer for the last couple of years and continued his run of good form in the recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he made 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

“He is already answering his detractors by letting his bat do the talking, but it seems that some are unable to comprehend this. Should he start whacking his critics with his bat to make his point, or what?” Latif was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam and the Pakistan team are now in action in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held until July 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

