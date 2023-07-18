Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Salman Butt, the former Pakistan batsman, said if captain Babar Azam performs well, the national team will win.

He noted that this has been the trend for the men in green over the last few years.

In the recent ODI series against New Zealand, which Pakistan won 4-1, Azam played an instrumental role in the victory as he amassed 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

“Our success in winning matches over the past years has been largely due to Babar’s contributions,” Salman was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s next assignment will be a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held in Galle and Colombo from July 16 to 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

