Mohammad Amir has slammed the Pakistan team management for destroying pace bowler Ihsanullah’s confidence by treating him unfairly when it comes to selection in the playing XI.

Ihsanullah was a standout performer in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he picked up 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

He then played for Pakistan in their white-ball series against Afghanistan and New Zealand.

But, Amir was dissatisfied that the Matta native only featured in one T20I and one ODI against the Black Caps.

“We should groom [Ihsanullah] instead of destroying his confidence,” he said on Twitter.

Pakistan are now facing Sri Lanka in a tw0-Test series, but Ihsanullah was not named in the squad that was announced.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

