Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Kamran Akmal has urged Pakistan captain Babar Azam, the national team coaching staff and the selectors to consider selecting Umar Akmal in the side.

Kamran added that they should also recognise the potential his brother has, especially since he has plenty of experience playing international cricket.

Umar has not represented Pakistan since October 2019, but did feature in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 95 runs in six matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 23.75 and a strike-rate of 186.27.

“It’s up to the selection committee, coaching staff, and skipper Babar Azam to recognise his potential and consider him for the team,” Kamran was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now taking on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which will be held until July 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

