Mickey Arthur, the Pakistan team director, said Haider Ali “needs to come and learn how to bat” as he has been out of form for quite a while now.

The 22-year-old featured in the 2023 Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 109 runs in six matches for the Karachi Kings, which included a top score of 59, at an average of 18.16 and a strike-rate of 112.37.

Currently, he is playing county cricket for Derbyshire, who are coached by Arthur.

The former Pakistan head coach believes that playing cricket in England will help Haider a lot as he will be able to work on his batting and develop his game.

“He needs to come and learn how to bat and English cricket provides him that opportunity to go in day in and day out and work on his batting. To learn how to manage innings and to learn when and how to play his shots,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Haider has featured in eight County Championship matches so far and accumulated 423 runs, which includes a century and three fifties, at an average of 32.53.

He wasn’t picked for Pakistan’s ongoing two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be held until July 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

