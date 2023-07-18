Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, said captain Babar Azam needs to play the “anchor role” if he is to continue opening the batting in T20Is while playing on home soil.
Ramiz pointed out that due to the types of pitches being prepared, it is crucial for the 28-year-old to play his natural game and not try anything that is outside his comfort zone.
This is because Azam is Pakistan’s most consistent batsman and regularly plays match-winning knocks for the men in green.
“Babar Azam needs to play an anchor role if the pitches remain the same,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan are now facing Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which will be held until July 28.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
