Abdul Rehman, Pakistan’s assistant coach, said young players like Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah are the national team’s “trump cards”.

Shadab regularly plays for the men in green in limited overs cricket and has established himself as a top spinner and a handy batsman too.

As for Naseem, he is part of the pace attack in all three formats and has established his reputation as a dangerous seamer since he can bowl fast and take plenty of wickets.

“Shadab Khan, Naseem Khan, and young players are all our trump cards,” Rehman was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Naseem is currently representing Pakistan in their two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but Shadab wasn’t picked in the squad.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

