Shoaib Malik, the Pakistan all-rounder, said people do an “injustice” to captain Babar Azam by “putting his leadership qualities and batting ability on the same scale”.

Many critics feel that Azam is a much better batsman than captain and want him to give up the leadership role so he can solely focus on his batting.

However, it doesn’t seem the 28-year-old is keen on quitting as the national team’s leader, especially considering he captains them in all three formats.

“Babar Azam is a great batter but we do injustice by putting his leadership qualities and batting ability on the same scale,” Malik was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam and the Pakistan team are now in action in a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which will be played until July 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

