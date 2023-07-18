Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Shahid Afridi, the legendary all-rounder, has warned Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi not to call him ‘sasur’, which means father-in-law, in public ever again.
Shaheen is Shahid’s son-in-law as he is married to the latter’s daughter.
Despite this, the former interim chief selector instructed the 23-year-old speedster to never call him his father-in-law in front of people.
“I don’t want to hear this word from your mouth again,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan are now playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which is being held in Galle and Colombo until July 28.
Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood
