Shahid Afridi, the legendary all-rounder, has warned Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi not to call him ‘sasur’, which means father-in-law, in public ever again.

Shaheen is Shahid’s son-in-law as he is married to the latter’s daughter.

Despite this, the former interim chief selector instructed the 23-year-old speedster to never call him his father-in-law in front of people.

“I don’t want to hear this word from your mouth again,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now playing a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, which is being held in Galle and Colombo until July 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

