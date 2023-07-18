Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Kamran Akmal, the senior wicketkeeper-batsman, said Pakistan power-hitter Iftikhar Ahmed needs a permanent position on the batting line-up as he cannot keep changing where he bats.

His comments come after Pakistan captain Babar Azam said “Iftikhar can bat at any number”. (ENTER STORY LINK)

While Azam seems keen on having the 32-year-old come in depending on the situation of the match, Akmal noted that this is not a good strategy.

Iftikhar was in dominant form during the recent white-ball series against New Zealand, where he started off by scoring 129 runs in five T20Is, which included a top score of 60, at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 195.45.

He then made 122 runs in two ODIs, which included a top score of 94 not out, at an average of 122 and a strike-rate of 129.78.

However, Akmal pointed out that the Peshawar-born batsman won’t perform like this in every match, which is why he needs to be assigned a specific number on the batting order.

“Iftikhar won’t bat like this every day – he has got a permanent number and position – send him on that,” the 41-year-old, who is Azam’s cousin, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are now taking on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series, which will conclude on July 28.

Pakistan Squad for Sri Lanka Test Series: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood

